The James Madison Dukes take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Dukes are 8-2. James Madison beat Southern Miss Golden Eagles 54-23 on Thursday, Nov. 5 on the road. The Dukes average 40.6 points and 455.6 yards per game and allow 19.3 points. JT Hooten leads the Dukes with 6 sacks, and Nakian Jackson leads the Dukes with 73 tackles. Camden Coleman has thrown for 1,814 yards with 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and George Pettaway has 824 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Huskies are 4-5 and have lost two straight. UConn lost to North Carolina Tar Heels 38-21 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Huskies average 32.9 points and 429.9 yards per game and allow 26.7 points. K'Von Sherman leads the Huskies with 3.5 sacks, and John Lista leads the Huskies with 68 tackles. Kalieb Osborne has thrown for 2,102 yards with 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Cyncir Bowers has 639 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Dukes sit third in the Sun Belt. James Madison is 4-1 at home and 4-1 away from home. The Huskies sit second in the FBS Indep. UConn is 2-3 at home and 2-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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