The Mississippi Valley State Devilettes take on the Tennessee State Lady Tigers at Gentry Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Devilettes are 0-4 and have lost 4 straight. Mississippi Valley State lost to Lipscomb Bisons 87-55 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Devilettes average 53.5 points per game and allow 81.3. Sydnei Marshall averages 13.8 points per game, and Bryana Block averages 2.5 assists per game. Te'Lynn Lee-Rose averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Lady Tigers are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Tennessee State lost to Old Dominion Monarchs 88-78 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Lady Tigers average 75.7 points per game and allow 70.7. Somah Kamara averages 17.3 points per game, and Sherry Zheng averages 7.0 assists per game. LaKiara Alexander averages 12.0 rebounds per game.

The Devilettes sit first in the SWAC. The Lady Tigers sit first in the OVC. Tennessee State is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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