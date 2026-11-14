Mohamed Diakite had 24 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the East Texas A&M Lions beat the Portland Pilots 94-88 in overtime on Friday night at Chiles Center.

The Lions trailed by as many as 9 points before rallying. The lead changed hands 15 times. The Lions were behind 36-31 at halftime and outscored the Pilots the rest of the way. The Pilots had a 16-0 run in the second half.

For East Texas A&M, Mohamed Diakite finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four steals, Alonzo Dodd had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Bo Aldridge contributed 14 points and four assists.

For Portland, Jaxon Olvera finished with 31 points, four rebounds and three steals, and Riley Parker added 18 points and four assists.

The Lions moved to 3-1. The Pilots fell to 3-2.

The Lions sit first in the Southland. East Texas A&M is 0-1 at home and 3-0 away from home. The Pilots are first in the WCC. Portland is 1-2 at home and 2-0 on the road.

The Lions are back in action when they visit the Oregon State Beavers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Pilots are back in action when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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