The Wisconsin Badgers visit the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 14, at SECU Stadium, with kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Badgers are 6-3. Wisconsin beat Rutgers Scarlet Knights 31-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Badgers average 24.4 points and 323.2 yards per game and allow 16.3 points. Sebastian Cheeks leads the Badgers with 7 sacks, and Cooper Catalano leads the Badgers with 89 tackles. Colton Joseph has thrown for 1,346 yards with 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Colton Joseph has 371 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Terrapins are 3-6. Maryland beat Purdue Boilermakers 34-29 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Terrapins average 27.7 points and 369.1 yards per game and allow 31.3 points. Zion Elee leads the Terrapins with 6 sacks, and Daniel Wingate leads the Terrapins with 55 tackles. Malik Washington has thrown for 2,058 yards with 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and DeJuan Williams has 437 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Badgers sit sixth in the Big Ten. Wisconsin is 5-0 at home and 1-3 away from home. The Terrapins are 17th in the Big Ten. Maryland is 1-4 at home and 2-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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