Terry Coner Jr. scored 21 points as the California Baptist Lancers topped the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 74-60 on Friday night at Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center.

The Lancers came out fast, taking the first half 33-27. They led by as many as 18 points. A 15-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For California Baptist, Terry Coner Jr. finished with 21 points and six rebounds, Justas Stonkus had 18 points, while Jordan Muller contributed 15 points.

For Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jalen Tatum had 24 points, and Macaleab Rich added 22 points and nine rebounds.

The Lancers moved to 1-3. The Golden Lions fell to 0-4.

The Lancers sit first in the Big West. California Baptist is 1-2 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Golden Lions sit first in the SWAC and have lost four straight.

The Lancers are back in action when they host the Seattle U Redhawks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Golden Lions are back in action when they visit the USC Trojans on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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