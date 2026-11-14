The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets visit the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC), with kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-7 and have lost four straight. Georgia Tech lost to Louisville Cardinals 44-17 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Yellow Jackets average 23.9 points and 359.9 yards per game and allow 32.2 points. Noah Carter leads the Yellow Jackets with 3 sacks, and Tae Harris leads the Yellow Jackets with 58 tackles. Alberto Mendoza has thrown for 1,943 yards with 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Justice Haynes has 635 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Tigers are 6-3 and have won two straight. Clemson beat Syracuse Orange 18-13 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Tigers average 22.7 points and 338.0 yards per game and allow 20.7 points. Will Heldt leads the Tigers with 7 sacks, and Corey Myrick leads the Tigers with 69 tackles. Tait Reynolds has thrown for 1,446 yards with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Gideon Davidson has 528 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Yellow Jackets sit 17th in the ACC. Georgia Tech is 2-4 at home and 0-3 on the road. The Tigers are sixth in the ACC. Clemson is 3-2 at home and 3-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

The post Georgia Tech Takes on Clemson Saturday at Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC) appeared first on Ball Exclusives.