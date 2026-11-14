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Georgia Tech Takes on Clemson Saturday at Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)
By Ball Exclusives Staff,12 days ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets visit the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC), with kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET.
The Yellow Jackets are 2-7 and have lost four straight. Georgia Tech lost to Louisville Cardinals 44-17 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Yellow Jackets average 23.9 points and 359.9 yards per game and allow 32.2 points. Noah Carter leads the Yellow Jackets with 3 sacks, and Tae Harris leads the Yellow Jackets with 58 tackles. Alberto Mendoza has thrown for 1,943 yards with 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Justice Haynes has 635 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.
The Tigers are 6-3 and have won two straight. Clemson beat Syracuse Orange 18-13 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Tigers average 22.7 points and 338.0 yards per game and allow 20.7 points. Will Heldt leads the Tigers with 7 sacks, and Corey Myrick leads the Tigers with 69 tackles. Tait Reynolds has thrown for 1,446 yards with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Gideon Davidson has 528 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets sit 17th in the ACC. Georgia Tech is 2-4 at home and 0-3 on the road. The Tigers are sixth in the ACC. Clemson is 3-2 at home and 3-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.
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