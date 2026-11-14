Ty Dieffenbach threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, Aidan Mizell caught six passes for 176 yards, and the UCLA Bruins defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 22-14 on Friday night at Rose Bowl.

UCLA scored first and never trailed, leading 10-0 at halftime. A touchdown with 11:38 left made it 19-7. The Fighting Illini got within 19-14 on a touchdown with 7:14 left, but got no closer.

For UCLA, Dieffenbach completed 13 of 20 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Mizell had six catches for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Semaj Morgan had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Sahir West had a sack, Aiden Gobaira had a sack and Scooter Jackson had two interceptions.

For Illinois, Katin Houser completed 16 of 34 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, and Aidan Laughery ran for 49 yards on 16 carries.

UCLA outgained Illinois 361-240. The Bruins moved to 10-0. The Fighting Illini dropped to 6-4.

The Bruins are first in the Big Ten and have won 10 straight. UCLA is 6-0 at home and 4-0 on the road. The Fighting Illini sit eighth in the Big Ten. Illinois is 4-2 at home and 2-2 away from home.

The Bruins are back in action when they visit the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Fighting Illini next host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The post Bruins Beat Fighting Illini 22-14 as Dieffenbach Throws 2 TDs appeared first on Ball Exclusives.