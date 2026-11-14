The Jackson State Tigers take on the Winthrop Eagles at Winthrop Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are 1-3 and have lost 2 straight. Jackson State lost to Southern Miss Golden Eagles 84-80 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Tigers average 66.5 points per game and allow 85.8. Mike Williams averages 20.2 points per game, and Daeshun Ruffin averages 4.3 assists per game. Nikk Williams averages 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Eagles are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Winthrop lost to Kennesaw State Owls 88-79 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Eagles average 89.0 points per game and allow 94.7. Keshawn Fisher averages 24.7 points per game, and Anthony Smith III averages 3.3 assists per game. Seifeldin Hendawy averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are first in the SWAC. The Eagles are first in the Big South. Winthrop is 0-1 at home and 0-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

The post Jackson State Tigers at Winthrop Eagles: Saturday Preview appeared first on Ball Exclusives.