Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard combined for 63 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Sacramento Kings 120-107 on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

The Trail Blazers set the tone early, taking the first quarter 34-25. They led by as many as 20 points.

For Portland, Deni Avdija finished with 34 points, six rebounds and four assists, Damian Lillard added 29 points and six assists, while Toumani Camara contributed 14 points.

For Sacramento, De'Andre Hunter finished with 24 points and five rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis added 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for a double-double. Darius Acuff Jr. had a rough shooting night, going 6 of 19 from the field and finishing with 17 points.

The Trail Blazers improved to 9-3. The Kings dropped to 1-11.

The Trail Blazers sit fourth in the Western Conference and have won three straight. Portland is 3-2 at home and 6-1 on the road. The Kings are fifth in the Pacific Division and have lost five straight. Sacramento is 0-7 at home and 1-4 on the road. The Trail Blazers lead the season series 2-0. Portland won the first meeting 128-120 on Oct. 23.

The Trail Blazers next visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Kings next host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The post Trail Blazers Beat Kings 120-107 as Avdija and Lillard Combine for 63 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.