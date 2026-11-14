The Kennesaw State Owls take on the Sam Houston Bearkats at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Owls are 3-6 and have won two straight. Kennesaw State beat Delaware Blue Hens 42-40 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Owls average 25.1 points and 364.4 yards per game and allow 27.0 points. Ugonna Nwoha leads the Owls with 5.5 sacks, and Tywon Christopher leads the Owls with 69 tackles. Rickie Collins has thrown for 1,687 yards with 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Boogie Woods III has 448 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Bearkats are 1-8 and have lost six straight. Sam Houston lost to Jacksonville State Gamecocks 47-14 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Bearkats average 17.6 points and 315.1 yards per game and allow 27.6 points. Josh Alexander-Felton leads the Bearkats with 4 sacks, and Dean Ford leads the Bearkats with 52 tackles. Landyn Locke has thrown for 1,779 yards with 13 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Alton McCaskill has 235 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

The Owls sit sixth in the CUSA. Kennesaw State is 2-3 at home and 1-3 on the road. The Bearkats sit 10th in the CUSA. Sam Houston is 1-3 at home and 0-5 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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