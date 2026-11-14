The Northern Illinois Huskies visit the Bellarmine Knights on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Knights Hall, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Huskies are 2-2 and have won 2 straight. Northern Illinois beat Clarke Pride 82-43 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Huskies average 81.3 points per game and allow 75.5. David Douglas Jr. averages 17.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and Max Weisbrod averages 7.2 assists per game.

The Knights are 1-3. Bellarmine beat Franklin Grizzlies 99-82 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Knights average 72.0 points per game and allow 86.8. Tyler Doyle averages 12.2 points and 3.2 assists per game, and Kenyon Goodin averages 3.8 rebounds per game.

The Huskies sit first in the Horizon. Northern Illinois is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Knights are first in the Atlantic Sun. Bellarmine is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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