The Cheyney (PA) Wolves visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Corbett Sports Center, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Cheyney (PA) lost to Coppin State Eagles 90-53 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Wolves average 53.3 points per game. Treshawn Cody averages 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and Amare Curtis averages 1.7 assists per game.

The Aggies are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. North Carolina A&T lost to East Carolina Pirates 72-67 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Aggies average 76.3 points per game and allow 68.3. Ponce James averages 15.0 points and 4.7 assists per game, and Matthew Webster averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Aggies sit first in the CAA. North Carolina A&T is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

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