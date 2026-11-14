Mason Falslev and Solomon Callaghan scored a combined 55 points as the Utah State Aggies beat the UC San Diego Tritons 120-82 on Friday night at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The Aggies set the tone early, taking the first half 73-34. They never trailed and led by as many as 48. A 16-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Utah State, Mason Falslev finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, Solomon Callaghan added 22 points, while Karson Templin chipped in 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.

For UC San Diego, Treysen Eaglestaff finished with 16 points, and Leo Beath added 15 points.

The Aggies improved to 4-0. The Tritons fell to 2-1.

The Aggies are first in the Pac-12 and have won four straight. The Tritons are first in the Big West. UC San Diego is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Aggies next host the Weber State Wildcats on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Tritons are back in action when they host the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

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