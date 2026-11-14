Stephon Castle had 32 points and six assists as the San Antonio Spurs rolled past the Golden State Warriors 123-85 on Friday night at Frost Bank Center.

The Spurs came out fast, taking the first quarter 38-14. They never trailed and led by as many as 43. A 18-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For San Antonio, Stephon Castle finished with 32 points, five rebounds and six assists, Keldon Johnson added 18 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench, while Victor Wembanyama contributed 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

For Golden State, LJ Cryer had 20 points and six assists, and Charles Bassey added 11 points and five rebounds. De'Anthony Melton had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 11 from the field and finishing with eight points.

The Spurs improved to 11-2. The Warriors fell to 8-5.

The Spurs sit first in the Western Conference and have won 11 straight. San Antonio is 5-2 at home and 6-0 on the road. The Warriors are second in the Pacific Division and have lost two straight. Golden State is 6-1 at home and 2-4 away from home.

The Spurs are back in action when they visit the Utah Jazz on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Warriors are back in action when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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