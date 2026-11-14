The Wofford Terriers visit the Queens University Royals on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Curry Arena, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Terriers are 2-2 and have won 2 straight. Wofford beat Voorhees Tigers 91-47 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Terriers average 80.0 points per game and allow 78.3. Jyi Dawkins averages 13.8 points per game, and Jacob Daniels averages 3.2 assists per game. Evan Ramsey averages 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Royals are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. Queens University lost to BYU Cougars 98-82 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Royals average 87.3 points per game and allow 102.3. Nasir Mann averages 18.0 points per game, and Jordan Watford averages 5.5 assists per game. Isaiah Henry averages 5.8 rebounds per game.

The Terriers are first in the SoCon. Wofford is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Royals sit first in the Atlantic Sun. Queens University is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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