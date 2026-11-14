Eastern Washington men's basketball defeated NAIA's Corban Warriors 102–68 on Friday night in Cheney, Wash.

Eagles forward Isak Homelius scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Cole Scherer added 15 points and dished out five assists. Jamil Miller made 6 of 9 field goals and 2 of 5 free throws to finish with 14 points.

Corban guard Clyde Harris Jr. led the Warriors with 19 points. Lucas Zook scored 10 points. Tj Zimmermann recorded nine points and five steals.

According to The Associated Press, the game was played at Eastern Washington’s home venue in Cheney.

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