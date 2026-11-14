Hailee Swain scored 22 points as the Stanford Cardinal beat the Santa Clara Broncos 66-55 on Friday night at Leavey Center.

The Cardinal led by as many as 14 points. A 10-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For Stanford, Hailee Swain finished with 22 points and five rebounds, Nora Ezike had 15 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Shay Ijiwoye chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.

For Santa Clara, Sophie Glancey led the way with 17 points and five rebounds, and Aniya Hooker added 12 points.

The Cardinal improved to 3-1. The Broncos dropped to 3-1.

The Cardinal are first in the ACC and have won three straight. Stanford is 2-1 at home and 1-0 away from home.

The Cardinal are back in action when they host the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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