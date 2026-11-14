Darius Bivins scored 20 points as the Saint Mary's Gaels routed the UIC Flames 84-61 on Friday night at University Credit Union Pavilion.

The Gaels came out fast, taking the first half 42-24. They led by as many as 30 points. The Flames had a 10-0 run in the second half.

For Saint Mary's, Darius Bivins finished with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench, Mantas Juzenas had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Vangelis Zougris contributed 12 points and five rebounds.

For UIC, Benny Gealer finished with 18 points, and Jayce Nathaniel added 11 points.

The Gaels improved to 3-1. The Flames dropped to 3-1.

The Gaels sit first in the WCC. Saint Mary's is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Flames sit first in the MVC. UIC is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Gaels next host the Portland State Vikings on Monday, Nov. 16, at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Flames next host the Chicago State Cougars on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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