The Rider Broncs take on the Yale Bulldogs at John J. Lee Amphitheater on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Broncs are 1-1. Rider beat Central Connecticut Blue Devils 56-45 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Broncs average 50.5 points per game and allow 47.5. Giana Hoddinott averages 17.0 points per game, and Gabby Sweeney averages 5.5 assists and 11.0 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Yale beat Loyola Maryland Greyhounds 71-67 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Bulldogs average 96.0 points per game and allow 43.0. Lea Vukic averages 16.3 points per game, and Dora Kastl averages 4.3 assists per game. Marisa Chapman averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Broncs are first in the Metro. The Bulldogs sit first in the Ivy. Yale is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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