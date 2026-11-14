The St. Thomas Tommies take on the Army Black Knights at Christl Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Tommies are 2-2. St. Thomas beat Macalester Scots 119-82 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Tommies average 83.8 points per game and allow 78.0. Hayden Tibbits averages 15.0 points and 4.2 assists per game, and Jeremy Lorenz averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Black Knights are 1-2. Army lost to New Haven Chargers 63-55 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Black Knights average 74.3 points per game and allow 62.7. Kevin McCarthy averages 11.7 points per game, and Ryan Curry averages 3.7 assists per game. Tate Laczkowski averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Tommies sit first in the Summit. St. Thomas is 1-1 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Black Knights are first in the Patriot. Army is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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