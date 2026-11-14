Glenn Gawdin scored twice as the New York Rangers beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Friday night at Rogers Arena.

Elias Pettersson opened the scoring at 12:13 of the first period, with assists from Zeev Buium and Brock Boeser. Gabe Perreault tied it 1-1 at 18:47 of the first period. Oliver Bjorkstrand put the Rangers ahead 2-1 on the power play at 8:21 of the second period, with assists from J.T. Miller and Adam Fox.

Gawdin made it 3-1 at 13:00 of the second period. Alexis Lafrenière made it 4-1 at 15:14 of the second period. Gawdin made it 5-1 at 16:10 of the second period.

For New York, Gawdin had two goals, Perreault had a goal and an assist, Lafrenière had a goal and an assist, Bjorkstrand scored, and Dylan Garand stopped 27 of 28 shots.

For Vancouver, Pettersson scored, and Leevi Merilainen stopped 26 of 31 shots.

New York outshot Vancouver 31-28. New York went 1 for 2 on the power play, and Vancouver went 0 for 4. The Rangers improved to 12-8-1. The Canucks fell to 3-17-1.

The Rangers are seventh in the Eastern Conference and have won two straight. The Canucks sit 16th in the Western Conference and have lost seven straight. The Rangers lead the season series 2-0. New York won the first meeting 6-2 on Oct. 11.

The Rangers next host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Canucks next visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The post Rangers Beat Canucks 5-1 as Gawdin Scores 2 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.