The Binghamton Bearcats take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at Reilly Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Bearcats are 2-2 and have won 2 straight. Binghamton beat Colgate Raiders 59-36 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Bearcats average 60.3 points per game and allow 65.5. Kendall Bennett averages 18.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and Yanniah Boyd averages 3.2 assists per game.

The Bonnies are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. St. Bonaventure beat Mercyhurst Lakers 73-64 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Bonnies average 70.5 points per game and allow 60.0. Elyse MacDonough averages 16.5 points per game, and Mackenzie Pettinelli averages 4.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

The Bearcats are first in the Am. East. The Bonnies are first in the A-10. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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