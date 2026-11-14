Jevon Hill had 18 points, and the San Diego Toreros routed the Chicago State Cougars 87-67 on Friday night at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

The Toreros set the tone early, taking the first half 46-29. They led by as many as 25 points.

For San Diego, Jevon Hill finished with 18 points, Marqui Worthy Jr. added 12 points and five assists, while Davion Hill chipped in 10 points.

For Chicago State, Mike Price had 20 points, and Armari Carraway added 17 points.

The Toreros improved to 3-1. The Cougars fell to 2-3.

The Toreros are first in the WCC. San Diego is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Cougars sit first in the NEC. Chicago State is 0-1 at home and 2-2 on the road.

The Toreros next host the UC Riverside Highlanders on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Cougars are back in action when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The post Toreros Beat Cougars 87-67 as Hill Scores 18 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.