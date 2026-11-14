Oziyah Sellers had 21 points, and the SMU Mustangs routed the Ball State Cardinals 90-65 on Friday night at Moody Coliseum (Dallas).

The Mustangs came out fast, taking the first half 51-17. They never trailed and led by as many as 38. The Mustangs led 51-17 at halftime and 75-55 with six minutes left, but the Cardinals kept coming and won the second half 48-39 before the Mustangs held on. A 21-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For SMU, Oziyah Sellers finished with 21 points and six rebounds, David Terrell Jr. had 16 points and seven assists, while Jermaine O'Neal Jr. contributed 13 points and five rebounds.

For Ball State, Sean Blake led the way with 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Trey Lewis had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 15 from the field and finishing with 19 points.

The Mustangs improved to 4-0. The Cardinals dropped to 1-3.

The Mustangs are first in the ACC and have won four straight. The Cardinals sit first in the MAC. Ball State is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Mustangs are back in action when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are back in action when they visit the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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