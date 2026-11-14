Tru Washington had 21 points and eight rebounds, and the Xavier Musketeers topped the Mississippi State Bulldogs 81-63 on Friday night at Colonial Hall.

The Musketeers came out fast, taking the first half 41-31. They led by as many as 19 points.

For Xavier, Tru Washington finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, Jovan Milicevic added 12 points, while Nikos Chitikoudis chipped in 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.

For Mississippi State, Josh Hubbard finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists, and RJ Johnson added 11 points. Josh Hubbard had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field.

The Musketeers moved to 4-0. The Bulldogs dropped to 3-1.

The Musketeers are first in the Big East and have won four straight. Xavier is 3-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Bulldogs are first in the SEC.

The Musketeers are back in action when they host the Cleveland State Vikings on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are back in action when they visit the UCF Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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