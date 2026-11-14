Legend Smiley scored 18 points as the Oregon State Beavers topped the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 81-65 on Friday night at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers came out fast, taking the first half 45-31. They led by as many as 26 points. A 16-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Oregon State, Legend Smiley finished with 18 points off the bench, Daniel Freitag added 17 points and three assists, while Chris Johnson chipped in 13 points off the bench.

For Mississippi Valley State, Matt Anglo led the way with 16 points, and AJ Abrams added 15 points, five rebounds and four steals. Tory James Jr. had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field and finishing with 12 points.

The Beavers improved to 4-0. The Delta Devils fell to 0-4.

The Beavers are first in the Pac-12 and have won four straight. The Delta Devils are first in the SWAC and have lost four straight.

The Beavers are back in action when they host the East Texas A&M Lions on Monday, Nov. 16, at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Delta Devils are back in action when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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