Grant Stubblefield had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Omaha Mavericks beat the Lindenwood Lions 67-56 on Friday night at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks were behind 31-30 at halftime and outscored the Lions the rest of the way.

For Omaha, Grant Stubblefield finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Deke Thompson had 14 points and six rebounds, while Justin Bolis chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

For Lindenwood, Marsai Mason finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, a double-double. Shamiere Green had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 13 from the field and finishing with 11 points.

The Mavericks moved to 3-2. The Lions dropped to 2-3.

The Mavericks sit first in the Summit and have won two straight. Omaha is 3-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Lions sit first in the OVC and have lost two straight. Lindenwood is 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Mavericks are back in action when they host the Lamar Cardinals on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Lions next visit the Northern Iowa Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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