Caleb Holt had 24 points and nine rebounds and five steals, and the Arizona Wildcats topped the Auburn Tigers 80-69 on Friday night at Neville Arena.

The Wildcats led by as many as 14 points. The lead changed hands 15 times. The Wildcats led 36-32 at halftime, and it was 63-61 with six minutes left before they pulled away. A 10-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For Arizona, Caleb Holt finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and five steals, Ivan Kharchenkov had 19 points and eight rebounds, while Motiejus Krivas chipped in 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

For Auburn, Thomas Dowd had 15 points and nine rebounds. Adam Olsen had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 10 from the field and finishing with 12 points.

The Wildcats improved to 3-1. The Tigers dropped to 2-1.

The Wildcats sit first in the Big 12 and have won three straight. Arizona is 2-0 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Tigers are first in the SEC.

The Wildcats next host the UConn Huskies on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Tigers are back in action when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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