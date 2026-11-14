The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit the No. 25 SMU Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, with kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Demon Deacons are 8-1 and have won six straight. Wake Forest beat Merrimack Warriors 77-0 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Demon Deacons average 43.3 points and 487.7 yards per game and allow 15.9 points. Langston Hardy leads the Demon Deacons with 5.5 sacks, and Vincent Firenze leads the Demon Deacons with 53 tackles. Gio Lopez has thrown for 2,176 yards with 18 touchdowns and 1 interception, and Ty Clark III has 416 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Mustangs are 7-2. SMU beat Virginia Tech Hokies 51-28 on Friday, Nov. 6 at home. The Mustangs average 37.0 points and 475.8 yards per game and allow 22.9 points. Marques White leads the Mustangs with 7.5 sacks, and Alexander Kilgore leads the Mustangs with 51 tackles. Kevin Jennings has thrown for 2,764 yards with 25 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Kendrick Raphael has 755 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Demon Deacons are first in the ACC. Wake Forest is 4-1 at home and 4-0 away from home. The Mustangs are fourth in the ACC. SMU is 6-0 at home and 1-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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