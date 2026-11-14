Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant scored a combined 65 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 125-118 on Friday night at Toyota Center (Houston).

The Rockets were without Clint Capela.

The Rockets trailed by as many as 10 points before rallying. It was a back-and-forth game with 11 lead changes. It was 92-89 after three quarters, and 107-104 with six minutes left. A 14-0 run in the third quarter proved decisive.

For Houston, Alperen Sengun finished with 43 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, Kevin Durant added 22 points and six assists, while Fred VanVleet contributed 17 points and three assists.

For Utah, Darryn Peterson led the way with 28 points and seven rebounds, and Keyonte George added 27 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

The Rockets moved to 10-3. The Jazz dropped to 1-12.

The Rockets sit third in the Western Conference and have won three straight. Houston is 7-1 at home and 3-2 away from home. The Jazz sit 15th in the Western Conference and have lost 11 straight. Utah is 1-6 at home and 0-6 on the road.

The Rockets next visit the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Jazz next host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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