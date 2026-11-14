Amari Allen had 24 points, and the Alabama Crimson Tide topped the Seton Hall Pirates 82-76 on Friday night at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide set the tone early, taking the first half 38-28. They led by as many as 17 points. A 20-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Alabama, Amari Allen finished with 24 points and five assists, Aden Holloway had 18 points, while Cole Cloer contributed 12 points and five rebounds off the bench.

For Seton Hall, Ilay Dolinski led the way with 15 points and five rebounds, and Elijah Fisher added 14 points and five rebounds.

The Crimson Tide improved to 4-0. The Pirates dropped to 3-1.

The Crimson Tide sit first in the SEC and have won four straight. The Pirates are first in the Big East. Seton Hall is 2-0 at home and 1-1 away from home.

The Crimson Tide next host the Kennesaw State Owls on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Pirates next visit the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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