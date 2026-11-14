Cam Miles had 17 points, and the UNLV Rebels topped the Stanford Cardinal 76-68 on Friday night at Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels set the tone early, taking the first half 39-33. They led by as many as 18 points. A 13-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For UNLV, Cam Miles finished with 17 points, Tyrin Jones added 16 points and six rebounds, while Sebastian Mack contributed 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

For Stanford, Austin Maurer had 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Julius Price had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 14 from the field and finishing with 16 points.

The Rebels improved to 3-0. The Cardinal dropped to 3-1.

The Rebels are first in the Mountain West and have won three straight. The Cardinal are first in the ACC. Stanford is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Rebels are back in action when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Cardinal are back in action when they host the UC Irvine Anteaters on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

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