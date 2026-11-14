Eleonora Villa had 23 points, and the Washington State Cougars held off the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 72-69 on Friday night at Beasley Coliseum.

The Cougars trailed by as many as 8 points before rallying. It was a back-and-forth game with 8 lead changes. The Cougars were behind 46-43 after three quarters and outscored the Thunderbirds the rest of the way. The go-ahead basket came with 1:12 left: Eleonora Villa makes 23-foot three point jumper (Alex Covill assists). The Thunderbirds had a 15-0 run in the first quarter.

For Washington State, Eleonora Villa finished with 23 points and three assists, Mackenzie Chatfield had 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Charlotte Abraham chipped in 11 points and four rebounds.

For Southern Utah, Ava Uhrich finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, a double-double, and Morgan Trigueiro added 12 points.

The Cougars improved to 2-2. The Thunderbirds fell to 2-2.

The Cougars sit first in the Pac-12 and have won two straight. Washington State is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Thunderbirds sit first in the Big Sky. Southern Utah is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Cougars next host the Washington Huskies on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Thunderbirds next visit the Air Force Falcons on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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