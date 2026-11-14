Esmeralda Enriquez had 35 points and nine rebounds, and the Houston Cougars topped the Montana Lady Griz 81-73 on Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.

The Cougars led by as many as 17 points. A 12-0 run in the second quarter proved decisive.

For Houston, Esmeralda Enriquez finished with 35 points and nine rebounds, Marta Llompart had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Jorynn Ross contributed eight points off the bench.

For Montana, Dom Nesland finished with 22 points and five assists, and Jocelyn Land added 19 points and four rebounds.

The Cougars improved to 4-0. The Lady Griz dropped to 1-3.

The Cougars sit first in the Big 12 and have won four straight. Houston is 3-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Lady Griz are first in the Big Sky and have lost three straight. Montana is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Cougars next host the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Lady Griz are back in action when they visit the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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