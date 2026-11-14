Hamad Mousa scored 19 points as the Cal Poly Mustangs defeated the Idaho Vandals 83-74 on Friday night at ICCU Arena.

The Mustangs set the tone early, taking the first half 38-32. They led by as many as 12 points.

For Cal Poly, Hamad Mousa finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists, Jess Esso Essis added 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Austin Goode contributed 13 points.

For Idaho, Miles Klapper finished with 24 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Kase Wynott added 19 points and four rebounds.

The Mustangs improved to 2-2. The Vandals dropped to 2-2.

The Mustangs are first in the Big West. Cal Poly is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Vandals are first in the Big Sky. Idaho is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Mustangs are back in action when they visit the Montana State Bobcats on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Vandals are back in action when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

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