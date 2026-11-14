North Dakota State Bison guard Max Iversen scored 27 points and hit the go-ahead jumper with two seconds left in overtime to lift his team past the Illinois State Redbirds 82–81 on Friday night in Fargo.

Iversen added five rebounds. Karl Markus Poom totaled 17 points and seven rebounds. Riley Massey made 4 of 7 field goals — including 3 of 4 three-pointers — for 11 points and six rebounds.

Illinois State Redbirds guard Malik Moore led all scorers with 26 points and recorded four assists and three steals. Chase Walker scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Demarion Burch also scored 12 points.

The Bison and Redbirds were tied 31–31 at halftime. Iversen scored 13 of North Dakota State’s first-half points. Both teams finished regulation tied 69–69.

North Dakota State improved to 2–3. Illinois State fell to 1–3.

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