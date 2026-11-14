Kruz McClure scored 18 points as the DePaul Blue Demons rolled past the Northwestern Wildcats 67-47 on Friday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Blue Demons led by as many as 20 points. It was 27-23 at halftime, and 54-41 with six minutes left. A 11-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For DePaul, Kruz McClure finished with 18 points and four assists, Koree Cotton added 15 points and six rebounds, while Ade Popoola contributed nine points and six rebounds.

For Northwestern, Jake West led the way with 20 points, and LA Pratt added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Blue Demons moved to 4-0. The Wildcats dropped to 3-1.

The Blue Demons sit first in the Big East and have won four straight. DePaul is 3-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Wildcats are first in the Big Ten.

The Blue Demons are back in action when they host the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are back in action when they host the Columbia Lions on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The post Blue Demons Beat Wildcats 67-47 as McClure Scores 18 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.