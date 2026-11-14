Oklahoma men's basketball defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 74–58 on Saturday night in Norman — the first meeting between the programs.

Sooners guard Pop Isaacs scored 17 points and backup forward B.J. Edwards added 16. Derrion Reed tallied 14 and Xzayvier Brown contributed 10. Oklahoma improved to 3–1.

Fairleigh Dickinson guard Vophcy Prophete scored 15 points and reserve Bol Agu added 14. The Knights fell to 2–3.

Oklahoma opened the game on a 7–0 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Isaacs and layups from Brown and Duke Brennan. The Sooners built their first double-digit lead at 20–10 with 9:51 left before halftime on an Edwards layup.

Agu’s layup brought Fairleigh Dickinson within 21–15, but Oklahoma responded with a 6–0 spurt. JR Jacobs hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 29–20, but Edwards answered with a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to make it 40–28.

Reed’s 3-pointer with 7:01 remaining gave Oklahoma its first 20-point lead at 64–42. The Sooners led by double digits for the remainder of the game.

Oklahoma hosts Campbell on Wednesday. Fairleigh Dickinson hosts NJIT on Wednesday.

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