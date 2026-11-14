The Auburn Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are 5-4. Auburn beat Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Tigers average 24.3 points and 367.7 yards per game and allow 26.3 points. Elijah Melendez leads the Tigers with 4 sacks and 67 tackles, and Byrum Brown has thrown for 1,740 yards with 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Byrum Brown has 605 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, and Keshaun Singleton has 45 catches for 491 yards.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 and have lost five straight. Mississippi State lost to Vanderbilt Commodores 25-23 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Bulldogs average 26.2 points and 395.8 yards per game and allow 27.8 points. Will Whitson leads the Bulldogs with 3.5 sacks, and Jardin Gilbert leads the Bulldogs with 53 tackles. Kamario Taylor has thrown for 1,460 yards with 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Fluff Bothwell has 613 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Tigers sit 10th in the SEC. Auburn is 4-2 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Bulldogs sit 13th in the SEC. Mississippi State is 2-3 at home and 2-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

The post Auburn Takes on Mississippi State Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium appeared first on Ball Exclusives.