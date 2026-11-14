Isak Homelius scored 20 points as the Eastern Washington Eagles routed the Corban Warriors 102-68 on Friday night at Reese Court.

The Eagles came out fast, taking the first half 58-24. They led by as many as 43 points. A 11-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Eastern Washington, Isak Homelius finished with 20 points, Cole Scherer added 15 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Jamil Miller contributed 14 points off the bench.

For Corban, Clyde Harris Jr. finished with 19 points and five rebounds, and Lucas Zook added 10 points. Tj Zimmermann had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 13 from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Eagles improved to 1-3.

The Eagles sit first in the Big Sky. Eastern Washington is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Eagles next visit the Utah Utes on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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