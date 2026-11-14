Paulius Murauskas had 31 points and 13 rebounds as the Arizona State Sun Devils routed the UL Monroe Warhawks 92-62 on Friday night at Desert Financial Arena.

The Sun Devils set the tone early, taking the first half 47-22. They led by as many as 41 points. A 12-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Arizona State, Paulius Murauskas finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, Joel Foxwell had 16 points, four rebounds and nine assists, while Dillan Shaw contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

For UL Monroe, Dayjaun Anderson finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, and Ziyade Ndancky added 13 points and five rebounds. Dayjaun Anderson had a rough shooting night, going 6 of 18 from the field.

The Sun Devils improved to 4-0. The Warhawks dropped to 1-4.

The Sun Devils are first in the Big 12 and have won four straight. The Warhawks sit first in the Sun Belt and have lost three straight. UL Monroe is 1-1 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Sun Devils next host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Warhawks are back in action when they visit the Grand Canyon Lopes on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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