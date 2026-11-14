Fadima Tall had 14 points, and the Princeton Tigers beat the Pepperdine Waves 49-41 on Friday night at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Down by as many as 8, the Tigers fought back. The Tigers were behind 34-31 after three quarters and outscored the Waves the rest of the way. The Waves had a 10-0 run in the first quarter.

For Princeton, Fadima Tall finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals, Olivia Hutcherson had 12 points and six rebounds, while Skye Belker contributed eight points and three assists.

For Pepperdine, Lina Falk had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Elli Guiney added 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Lina Falk had a rough shooting night, going 6 of 18 from the field.

The Tigers moved to 5-0. The Waves dropped to 2-2.

The Tigers sit first in the Ivy and have won five straight. Princeton is 3-0 at home and 2-0 away from home. The Waves sit first in the WCC. Pepperdine is 1-2 at home and 1-0 on the road.

The Tigers are back in action when they visit the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Waves next visit the Nevada Wolf Pack on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The post Tigers Beat Waves 49-41 as Tall Scores 14 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.