Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo combined for 74 points, and the Miami Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-121 on Friday night at Kaseya Center.

The Heat led by as many as 13 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 12 lead changes. It was 92-91 after three quarters, and 112-99 with six minutes left. The Cavaliers had a 12-0 run in the second quarter.

For Miami, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 37 points and nine rebounds, Bam Adebayo had 37 points, 14 rebounds and three assists, while Davion Mitchell chipped in 22 points, five rebounds and 17 assists.

For Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell led the way with 25 points, four rebounds and seven assists, and Tyrese Proctor added 22 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Heat improved to 6-6. The Cavaliers fell to 6-7.

The Heat are fifth in the Eastern Conference and have won three straight. Miami is 2-3 at home and 4-3 away from home. The Cavaliers sit second in the Central Division. Cleveland is 4-2 at home and 2-5 away from home.

The Heat next host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers next host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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