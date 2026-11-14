Norman Powell scored 33 points as the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-117 in overtime on Friday night at United Center.

The Bulls set the tone early, taking the first quarter 33-24. They led by as many as 18 points. It was 84-83 after three quarters, and 99-95 with six minutes left.

For Chicago, Norman Powell finished with 33 points and five rebounds, Jalen Smith added 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Isaac Okoro contributed 15 points.

For Atlanta, Jalen Johnson led the way with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and CJ McCollum added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Bulls improved to 2-9. The Hawks dropped to 7-6.

The Bulls sit fourth in the Central Division. Chicago is 1-4 at home and 1-5 away from home. The Hawks sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and have lost two straight. Atlanta is 3-3 at home and 4-3 away from home.

The Bulls are back in action when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Hawks next visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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