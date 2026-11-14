Jerami Grant had 22 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the New Orleans Pelicans 142-111 on Friday night at Smoothie King Center.

The Grizzlies came out fast, taking the first quarter 35-28. They led by as many as 31 points. A 13-0 run in the second quarter proved decisive.

For Memphis, Jerami Grant finished with 22 points off the bench, Ty Jerome had 17 points and nine assists, while Cedric Coward contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

For New Orleans, Saddiq Bey finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds, a double-double, and Zion Williamson added 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Grizzlies moved to 8-4. The Pelicans dropped to 4-9.

The Grizzlies sit sixth in the Western Conference. Memphis is 2-4 at home and 6-0 away from home. The Pelicans are 12th in the Western Conference and have lost five straight. New Orleans is 3-5 at home and 1-4 on the road. The season series is tied 1-1. New Orleans won the first meeting 135-134 on Nov. 2.

The Grizzlies next host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Pelicans next host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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