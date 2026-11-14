Michigan State forward Jordan Scott suffered a right shoulder injury during the Spartans’ 106–72 win over Northern Iowa on Friday night.

Scott played 11 minutes in the first half, scoring 11 points with four rebounds and two assists. He did not return after halftime and was seen with ice on his right shoulder.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo told reporters Scott will have X-rays on the injury. His availability for Michigan State’s next game — at No. 11 Tennessee on Tuesday night — is uncertain.

Scott, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, played a key role in Michigan State’s 79–73 win over No. 2 Duke earlier in the week, recording five points, nine rebounds, six blocked shots and two steals.

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