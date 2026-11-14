The Mississippi State Bulldogs visit the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Broadview Arena, with tipoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Mississippi State beat Troy Trojans 79-57 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Bulldogs average 87.0 points per game and allow 50.7. Favour Nwaedozi averages 19.0 points and 14.7 rebounds per game, and Reese Beaty averages 6.7 assists per game.

The Bulls are 2-1. Buffalo beat Sacramento State Hornets 67-60 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Bulls average 70.3 points per game and allow 75.7. Ava LaMonica averages 17.3 points per game, and Asia Wilson averages 5.0 assists per game. Meg Lucas averages 11.0 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are first in the SEC. Mississippi State is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Bulls sit first in the MAC. Buffalo is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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