Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders guard Quintero Barnett scored 32 points to lead his team to an 88–75 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks on Friday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Barnett added six rebounds. Teammate Jahvin Carter scored 22 points, shot 6 of 14 from the field, made 1 of 3 three-pointers, and went 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. Carter also recorded seven assists. Marcus Whitlock contributed 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting, including 3 of 6 from three-point range, and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Fontaine Williams led Southeast Missouri State with 20 points. Alonzo Clawson-Smith added 15 points and two steals. Axton Perry scored 13 points.

Middle Tennessee took the lead for good with 18 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first half. The Blue Raiders led 50–32 at halftime, with Barnett scoring 18 of his 32 points before intermission. Carter tallied 17 of his 22 points in the second half. Southeast Missouri State outscored Middle Tennessee by five points in the second half but could not overcome the deficit.

According to The Associated Press, Southeast Missouri State hosts Midway on Monday. Middle Tennessee plays at Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

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