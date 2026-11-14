The Florida State Seminoles beat the Pittsburgh Panthers 16-10 on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium.

The Seminoles trailed 7-6 at halftime. The Seminoles went ahead for good on a touchdown with 10:49 left in the third quarter, making it 13-7.

For Florida State, Ashton Daniels completed 16 of 24 passes for 163 yards, Jasen Lopez had five catches for 72 yards, and Amari Thomas ran for 30 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. On defense, Caleb LaVallee had a sack, and Rylan Kennedy had an interception.

For Pittsburgh, Corey Dailey completed 16 of 34 passes for 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Dailey ran for 58 yards on nine carries.

Pittsburgh outgained Florida State 306-260 but could not make up the difference. The Seminoles moved to 5-5. The Panthers fell to 6-4.

The Seminoles sit eighth in the ACC and have won two straight. Florida State is 3-2 at home and 2-3 on the road. The Panthers sit ninth in the ACC. Pittsburgh is 5-2 at home and 1-2 away from home.

The Seminoles are back in action when they host the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Panthers are back in action when they visit the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, Nov. 21.

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