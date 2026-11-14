Sam Lewis had 28 points, and the Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Maryland Terrapins 87-83 on Friday night at XFINITY Center.

The Terrapins started fast, winning the first half 47-36. The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 11 points before storming back. The Cavaliers were behind 47-36 at halftime and outscored the Terrapins the rest of the way.

For Virginia, Sam Lewis finished with 28 points and seven rebounds, Thijs De Ridder added 20 points and seven rebounds, while Johann Grunloh contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

For Maryland, Pharrel Payne had 20 points, and Kaden House added 17 points and three assists.

The Cavaliers improved to 5-0. The Terrapins fell to 1-2.

The Cavaliers are first in the ACC and have won five straight. Virginia is 4-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Terrapins sit first in the Big Ten and have lost two straight. Maryland is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Cavaliers next host the Old Dominion Monarchs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Terrapins next host the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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